Novacoin Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $40,090.29 and approximately $12.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,538.86 or 1.00078510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00048460 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00027197 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001546 BTC.

About Novacoin

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

