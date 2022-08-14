Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$590.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $630.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NUS opened at $45.97 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,899. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 17,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $773,888.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,800 shares in the company, valued at $939,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,717. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 87,502 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 129,256 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after buying an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

