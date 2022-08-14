Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,610 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises approximately 2.0% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $92.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $117.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

