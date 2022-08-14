NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $187.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $467.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

