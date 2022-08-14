Nxt (NXT) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $80,618.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00024933 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017177 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003008 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000869 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Nxt Coin Profile
Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nxt Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.
