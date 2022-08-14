Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 3,620 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.58 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

