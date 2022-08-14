Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $886,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $117.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.98. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.80.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

