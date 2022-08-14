Oak Thistle LLC Has $503,000 Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $6,445,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

