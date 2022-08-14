Oak Thistle LLC Invests $368,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.76 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.