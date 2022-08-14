Oak Thistle LLC Invests $391,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $518.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

