Oak Thistle LLC Invests $411,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Generac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after buying an additional 135,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

Shares of GNRC opened at $280.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

