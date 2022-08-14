Oak Thistle LLC Invests $455,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $434.24 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.43 and its 200 day moving average is $426.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

