Oak Thistle LLC Invests $471,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 543,128 shares of company stock worth $10,197,326. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $23.43 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

