Oak Thistle LLC Invests $489,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,282 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 42.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the software company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Autodesk by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,290 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $233.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.67. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

