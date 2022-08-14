Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 1,584 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 185.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Up 0.6 %

IDEX stock opened at $215.20 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.27.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.



