Oak Thistle LLC Takes $383,000 Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $883,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.21. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

