Oak Thistle LLC Takes $430,000 Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,408 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,610 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,752,000 after purchasing an additional 479,395 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,534,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,605,000 after purchasing an additional 211,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,242,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,293,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.