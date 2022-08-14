Oak Thistle LLC Takes $430,000 Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,408 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,610 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,752,000 after purchasing an additional 479,395 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,534,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,605,000 after purchasing an additional 211,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,242,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,293,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares during the last quarter.
First Hawaiian Stock Performance
Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.15.
First Hawaiian Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.