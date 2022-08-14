Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,258 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

Shares of AXP opened at $165.84 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

