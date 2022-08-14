Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Tops $497.95 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $497.95 million and $41.36 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

