ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OBSV. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

ObsEva Price Performance

OBSV stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in ObsEva by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in ObsEva by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the period. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

