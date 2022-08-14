OIN Finance (OIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,775.00

OIN Finance (OIN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $11,775.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,262.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00127002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00036231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064577 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance.

OIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

