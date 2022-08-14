Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.65

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and traded as high as $24.00. Olympus shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 177,350 shares traded.

Olympus Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Olympus had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Olympus Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

