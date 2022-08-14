Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives $32.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.80%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.