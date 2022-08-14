OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) PT Lowered to $2.10 at Needham & Company LLC

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $2.25 to $2.10 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of OncoCyte from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.92.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OCX opened at $0.94 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 877.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,427,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,650,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Further Reading

