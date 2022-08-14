ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

ONE Gas stock opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.53. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,012,000 after buying an additional 140,451 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

