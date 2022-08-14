ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

ONEOK stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ONEOK has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

