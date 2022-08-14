Ontology Gas Price Tops $0.46 (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Ontology Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001878 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $145.02 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,364.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00127048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00036205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00064240 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,887,697 coins. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io.

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

