Opacity (OPCT) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Opacity (OPCT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Opacity has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $24,420.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,570.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004098 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00063442 BTC.

About Opacity

OPCT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.