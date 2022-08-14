Open Governance Token (OPEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27,725.86

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $27,725.86 and $4.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

