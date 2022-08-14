OpenOcean Market Cap Achieves $6.23 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 2% against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $835,302.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013739 BTC.
OpenOcean Profile
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,303,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
OpenOcean Coin Trading
