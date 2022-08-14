Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $224.25 million, a PE ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,383,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 58,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 36,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

