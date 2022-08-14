Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in July

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Opsens Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OPSSF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,851. Opsens has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.
