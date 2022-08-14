Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in July

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Opsens Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OPSSF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,851. Opsens has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

Get Opsens alerts:

About Opsens

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.