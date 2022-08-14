Orbitcoin Price Tops $0.0958 on Major Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0958 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $308,593.88 and approximately $101.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,484.02 or 0.99910525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00048053 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00228804 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00145437 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00261946 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00051772 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004560 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

