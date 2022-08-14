Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.18 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 76,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,676. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $454.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $43.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,968,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 75,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

