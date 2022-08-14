Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.18 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Orthofix Medical Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 76,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,676. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $454.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $43.30.
Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical
About Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.