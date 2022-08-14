Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.28.

OR stock opened at C$13.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$11.90 and a 12-month high of C$18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -67.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.07.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$59.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -109.45%.

In other news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total value of C$412,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$392,151.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

