Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:OR opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $46.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -849.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.