OST (OST) Reaches One Day Volume of $18,291.00

OST (OST) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One OST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $418,062.07 and $18,291.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OST has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,364.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00127048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00036205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00064240 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

