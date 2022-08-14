Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have €5.00 ($5.10) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OUTKY. Danske cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.30 ($6.43) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.20) to €9.00 ($9.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.77.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance

OUTKY opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.