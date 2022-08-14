PAC Protocol Market Cap Tops $5.94 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and $43,335.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,007,634,976 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

