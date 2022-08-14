Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,971,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 114,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

Eaton stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.44. 1,318,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,389. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.62.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

