Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,178,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,843,266. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

