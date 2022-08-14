Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Invests $825,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FANG traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $133.13. 2,517,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.