Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,736 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 0.8% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $102.75. 6,684,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,510. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

