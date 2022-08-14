Pancake Bunny Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57,373.00 (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $55,544.89 and approximately $57,373.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,581.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00128255 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063352 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

