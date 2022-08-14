Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Cap of $608,616.23

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $608,616.23 and approximately $77,145.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00037132 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

