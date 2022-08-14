PARSIQ Achieves Market Cap of $25.82 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $25.82 million and $755,036.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.75 or 0.00508817 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.84 or 0.01961168 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001872 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00268073 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000774 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

