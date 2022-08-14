Particl (PART) Reaches Market Cap of $9.90 Million

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $9,627.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003294 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Particl has traded up 86.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,363,600 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Particl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

