Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU) Short Interest Update

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $184,000.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PLAOU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,162. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

