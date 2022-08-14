PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 207,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of PCSB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCSB. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 34.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCSB Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PCSB stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 52,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PCSB Financial has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

PCSB Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Separately, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of PCSB Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

