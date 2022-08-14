Pecaut & CO. Acquires 2,102 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 520.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

